Vect+

Zetacall

Vect+
Vect+
  • Save
Zetacall creative logo letter z letter logo o p q r s t u v w q y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n logo branding video logo icon custom typography lettering conference camera share gradient chat app logo app icon design
Download color palette

Happy to share my recent Branding project for ZetaCall , Let me know your opinion , Thank you so much.

Contact for freelance work : logovect@gmail.com

Vect+
Vect+
Hello! I'm Freelance logo & Brand identity Designer

More by Vect+

View profile
    • Like