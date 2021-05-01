Roman (Vicktorovich) Korneev

Kushavel site design

Kushavel site design minimal illustration typography icon web logo graphic design design branding art
Design for events Kushavel agency site (asked by B2B creative agency)
Prototype:
https://www.figma.com/proto/KnNvWRkRXDlTLrG2NefBIm/B2B-creative?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=37%3A324&viewport=157%2C-171%2C0.19368469715118408&scaling=min-zoom
