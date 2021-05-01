WALDROID CONSULTS WEB APPLICATION

Hi There,

This is a web app UI which I redesigned for Waldroid Consults. The idea is to allow for folks to order for their services online. It is also centered at the tech savvies to learn programming, Designs and UI researches.

The scope is to eradicate the usual long queue at their stand. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂