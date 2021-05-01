Aparna Shrivastava

Logo design for beer

Logo design for beer packaging design packaging typogaphy logo logos branding design illustration logo design logodesign
Hey people, this is the logo designer for a make believe beer brand in a classic way, but also I wanted some modern touch, and ended up getting this.

