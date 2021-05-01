Devansh Chaudhary

Onboarding, Login & Sign Up | DocFinder

Devansh Chaudhary
Devansh Chaudhary
  • Save
Onboarding, Login & Sign Up | DocFinder experience minimal ios schedule flat mobile ui product design ui color design doctor app interface healthcare 2021 trend consultant task
Download color palette

Hello! ✌

Here is another Dribbble shot from the DocFinder App: Onboarding, Login & Sign Up.

Hope you like it!
Feedbacks are always appreciated.

Available for freelance work & projects:
rex.12543@gmail.com

Thanks!

Devansh Chaudhary
Devansh Chaudhary

More by Devansh Chaudhary

View profile
    • Like