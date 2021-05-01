Isha Aggarwal

Geometric Design

Geometric Design shape browns brown geometrical geometric design challenge weekly challenge weeklywarmup weekly warm-up
Experimenting with geometric design on paper has always been fun for me, tried creating the one digitally first time.
Hope you like it!
Positive and negative both feedback are welcome.
Share your design/pattern too, excited to see!!

Rebound of
Design a unique geometric pattern using 4 colors
By Dribbble
