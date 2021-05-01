Hotellier Application (Neomorphism)

I Designed a Hotel application following modern design trends in this case "Neomorphism" with an embedded feel as opposed to the regular flat out style of design.

"Hotellier" makes it very easy for users to find Hotels and suites in their location and in any area across the world.

Standard prices apply across different suites and lodgings, users simply make a choice based on their budget and can book reservations beforehand.

Users can also see reviews from other guests who have made use of such establishments.