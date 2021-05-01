Deniro Ohanomah

A Fintech app I worked on recently using Adobe XD

A Fintech app I worked on recently using Adobe XD minimal adobexd ux design ui
I Designed a fully functional Electronic bill payment application.

"Boombills" makes it easy for users to pay their recurring bills monthly without any stress. After registration the user simply assigns a certain amount for monthly bills and expenses subject to flexibility. Subsequently the app stores such data and doesn't require manual input. At the start of each month the user simply confirms the costs and they're paid.

Posted on May 1, 2021
