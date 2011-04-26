Tyler Fleck

Samba

Tyler Fleck
Tyler Fleck
  • Save
Samba type brasil hand painted
Download color palette

First go. I think the character/mood and rough weight is right but none of the forms are refined at all.

ps. drawing letters is hard work.

40b7e3d394b95ed559ab769585cb8c70
Rebound of
Wall Letter
By Tyler Fleck
View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Tyler Fleck
Tyler Fleck

More by Tyler Fleck

View profile
    • Like