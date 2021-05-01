Scott Feigelis

Nova Beauty custom typography minimalism typography logo glamor black and gold beauty salon modern sleek logo design logo
Strong yet sleek logo concept for a beauty salon. Nova is derived from Latin "New" or "Newly visible star" - the feeling people want to feel when they walk out of the salon.

