X — Style Frames // 002

X — Style Frames // 002 jumpsuits layout inspiration ecommerce shop product design typography serif yellow figma
Concept designs for the fashion collective X. Exploring what the progressive shop landscape could look like.

Images sourced from Stefanie Rumpler Postproduktionl

Sada Studios.

Have a great week :)

