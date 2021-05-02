Web design for #30daysofwebdesign - Hero section

✉️ I'm looking for job oportunities/freelance projects

The day arrived. It's been 30 days creating a web design every day for 1 hour.

And from these days I can take as a reflection that there have been days in which I have needed much more time because of creative block or because I didn't feel like it. But even though it has been hard, it has been worth it and it has been worth the sacrifice to achieve it.

This challenge has forced me to look for inspiration every day and have to look for design trends and try to apply them, so in the end, more than a web design challenge, it has been an adventure in improving my visual design skills.

I am very proud to have achieved it and I encourage you to do the same.

Also, I have created the Instagram account @30daysofwebdesign to help and encourage everyone who is using the hashtag #30daysofwebdesign to let their work shine and get feedback from the community.

Thanks for reading this far.

👉 Check out my work