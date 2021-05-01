maxe

Pronote application/logo

maxe
maxe
  • Save
Pronote application/logo dribbble best shot concept mobile ui mobile app webdesign website animation flat minimal web app icon typography ux vector branding ui logo illustration design
Pronote application/logo dribbble best shot concept mobile ui mobile app webdesign website animation flat minimal web app icon typography ux vector branding ui logo illustration design
Pronote application/logo dribbble best shot concept mobile ui mobile app webdesign website animation flat minimal web app icon typography ux vector branding ui logo illustration design
Download color palette
  1. application-pronote1.png
  2. application-pronote2.png
  3. logo-pronote.png

Complete redesign of the Pronote application and logo.

maxe
maxe

More by maxe

View profile
    • Like