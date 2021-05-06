Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julius Branding
Alphadesign

Finance App - Web Design Concept

Julius Branding
Alphadesign
Julius Branding for Alphadesign
Hire Us
  • Save
Finance App - Web Design Concept mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile finance app finance dark ui moder dark ui minimal alphadesign germany designs design clean 2021 trend 2021 design 2021
Finance App - Web Design Concept mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile finance app finance dark ui moder dark ui minimal alphadesign germany designs design clean 2021 trend 2021 design 2021
Download color palette
  1. Mockup 1.png
  2. Mockup 2.png

Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋


It's us, Alphadesign, the digital agency from germany with our daily Dribbble shot!

What do you think of this design concept of a Finanze app presented on the web? Many thanks to Alesya Kosovich!

🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day now so follow and like us for all we're worth.


Contact for work inquiries: hello@alphadesign.cc

Have a nice day!


~ Greetings from Alphadesign

Mockup 2.png
1 MB
Download
Mockup 1.png
1 MB
Download
Alphadesign
Alphadesign
We're Germans Powerhouse Of Top Notch Design Contact Us👋
Hire Us

More by Alphadesign

View profile
    • Like