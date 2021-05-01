Intel laptop demonstration software UI screens

THE COMPANY

Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in California. It is the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer by revenue. Their processors can be found in most personal computers.

THE PROJECT

At CES 2019, Intel announced Project Athena, an innovation program designed to deliver the next generation of advanced laptop experiences. UI of future concept software and apps are needed to be displayed on laptops used in advertisements, conventions, and promotional videos.

Computex 2019

https://youtu.be/kIp2JXF6Vgw

Intel Introduces Project Athena

https://youtu.be/f1ke1xEKdyM

Engadget: Hands-On at Computex 2019

https://youtu.be/1uoKMs5xqec

MY TASKS

Advertisements, demonstrations, and promotional videos for Project Athena needed software and apps to be displayed on the laptops to show audiences a sense of what the program is about. These software and apps can not be what is currently available on the market in real life. The goal was to create user interface screens that would look like they would be available few years from now.

- Created future version user interface screens of a currently available professional video editing software.

- Created future version user interface screens of a currently available professional music editing software.

- Created interface screens of a mobile music production software

- Created interface screens of a social media chat app

- Created interface screens of a presentation software that automates presentations with artificial intelligence.

TOOLS

Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop

Year: 2018

Project timeframe: 2 months

Status: completed

Job type: remote, contract

