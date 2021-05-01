Sahil Bhagat

Developer | Building Product

Sahil Bhagat
Sahil Bhagat
  • Save
Developer | Building Product javascript java ui books working happy male characterdesign productdesign building product frontend development code professional script programmer laptop product coder developer
Download color palette

I’m working on a series of Dev characters. This is the first one of them.
I love the end result of this character. Let me know what do you think 😇

Adobe Stock(Download) : https://stock.adobe.com/stock-photo/id/431125302

Sahil Bhagat
Sahil Bhagat

More by Sahil Bhagat

View profile
    • Like