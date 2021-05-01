Arman

Letter B

Arman
Arman
  • Save
Letter B logomark logodesign cool logo multicolor letter b fashion logo clothing clothing brand luxury logo fashion brand fashion lettermark letter logo lettering
Download color palette

This is fashion brand logo design.
The name of logo " Brayva "
In this logo i had been use 'letter B' icon.

This is demo work.(unused)
If you like my work, Subscribe to my profile and if you need a cool design just press the button "Hire Designer" or text me on my email or here on Dribble

For Freelancer Work :
skype\email: mdarmancu3@gmail.com
whatsApp: +880 01863765699

Arman
Arman

More by Arman

View profile
    • Like