MENU Illustrations croissant pastry illustration bread pastry menu illustrations ink illustration ink drawing illustration
Custom ink illustrations for a daytime menu for CRAVE.

CRAVE cafe and wine bar in Shanghai. It's a modern place with delicious pastry and coffee at daytime and dinner menu and natural wine at night time

