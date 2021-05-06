Anastasia Yashchenko

CRAVE Menu

CRAVE Menu pastry shop logo cafe logo pastry croissant caffe identity blue ink design illustration ink drawing branding caffe menu caffè menudesign ink icons ink illustration ink
Menu design and custom ink illustrations for CRAVE.

CRAVE cafe and wine bar in Shanghai. It's a modern place with delicious pastry and coffee at daytime and dinner menu and natural wine at night time

