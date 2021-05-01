Listya Dwi Ariadi

Flight Ticket Booking App

Listya Dwi Ariadi
Listya Dwi Ariadi
Hire Me
  • Save
Flight Ticket Booking App mobile minimalist concept app ui ux ios app clean mobile app app design plane boardingpass air ticket plane ticket airport boarding
Flight Ticket Booking App mobile minimalist concept app ui ux ios app clean mobile app app design plane boardingpass air ticket plane ticket airport boarding
Flight Ticket Booking App mobile minimalist concept app ui ux ios app clean mobile app app design plane boardingpass air ticket plane ticket airport boarding
Flight Ticket Booking App mobile minimalist concept app ui ux ios app clean mobile app app design plane boardingpass air ticket plane ticket airport boarding
Flight Ticket Booking App mobile minimalist concept app ui ux ios app clean mobile app app design plane boardingpass air ticket plane ticket airport boarding
Download color palette
  1. Travel Ticket App Screen 1.png
  2. Travel Ticket App Screen 2.png
  3. Travel Ticket App Screen 3.png
  4. Travel Ticket App Screen 4.png
  5. Travel Ticket App Screen 5.png

Hi guys!

This is it! My newest exploration design for Flight Ticket Booking App. Please kindly check this out, and don’t hesitate to give your feedback. Many thanks!

For work inquiry, please do contact: listyadwiariadi@gmail.com

Listya Dwi Ariadi
Listya Dwi Ariadi
Hi, there! I am available for work inquiries 🙌🏻
Hire Me

More by Listya Dwi Ariadi

View profile
    • Like