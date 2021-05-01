tana

Hoola Font

Hoola Font chunky elegant font fun illustration cute font typeface branding character
Hoola is an uneven, playful,chunky lettered and fun handwritten font. It can easily put a smile on your projects and will inspire you to create something joyful and memorable.
It is suitable for any branding, product packaging, invitation, magazine, t-shirt, label, poster, or logo that you wish to develop.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/109845065/Hoola-Font-free

Posted on May 1, 2021
