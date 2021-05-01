Matt Robida

New England Revolution Concept Logo

New England Revolution Concept Logo revolution kraft 1996 pine tree freedom trail brick green red blue 1776 massachusetts foxboro new england boston football soccer vector logo illustrator
A concept to make the New England Revolution's crest more dignified and in line with the aesthetics of soccer, utilizing the following features:

Pine Tree: The symbol of the New England flag and Massachusetts Maritime flags, regularly waved by Revs supporters.

16 Brick Roundel: The freedom trail in Boston, consisting of 16 locations around the city integral to the nation's fight for independence.

1996: The team's first season as a founding member of Major League Soccer.

