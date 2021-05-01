New England Revolution Concept Logo

A concept to make the New England Revolution's crest more dignified and in line with the aesthetics of soccer, utilizing the following features:

Pine Tree: The symbol of the New England flag and Massachusetts Maritime flags, regularly waved by Revs supporters.

16 Brick Roundel: The freedom trail in Boston, consisting of 16 locations around the city integral to the nation's fight for independence.

1996: The team's first season as a founding member of Major League Soccer.