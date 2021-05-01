Anshuman Panda

Dating App Introduction & Loading Screen

Anshuman Panda
Anshuman Panda
  • Save
Dating App Introduction & Loading Screen intro logo typography app dating loading screen introduction loading minimal design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi, this is the introduction and loading screen of a dating app I am designing as part of a product design project. More screens coming soon! Please leave your feedback :)

Anshuman Panda
Anshuman Panda

More by Anshuman Panda

View profile
    • Like