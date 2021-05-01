Buy at CodeGrape $6

This is a business flyer template has fully editable and customizable. This is also has creative style, and it’s suitable for your any purpose such as: businesses, corporate, agency and can be also used for any other publishing like marketing promotions and company profile.

Features:

- Easy Customizable and Editable

- Complete Vector Design

- Print size: 8.5''inch ×11.0''inch

- Resolution: 300 dpi

- Color Mode: CMYK (8 bit)

- Print Ready Forma

- Fully layered.

- Application Used: Adobe Photoshop CC 2018

- Lowest Supported version Photoshop CS6

Website · Twitter · Facebook · Instagram