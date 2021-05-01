CodeGrape

Business Flyer

Business Flyer clean blue corporate business flyer
This is a business flyer template has fully editable and customizable. This is also has creative style, and it’s suitable for your any purpose such as: businesses, corporate, agency and can be also used for any other publishing like marketing promotions and company profile.

Features:

- Easy Customizable and Editable
- Complete Vector Design
- Print size: 8.5''inch ×11.0''inch
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color Mode: CMYK (8 bit)
- Print Ready Forma
- Fully layered.
- Application Used: Adobe Photoshop CC 2018
- Lowest Supported version Photoshop CS6

Posted on May 1, 2021
