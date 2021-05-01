Los Cocainos

Instagram Carousel Design

Los Cocainos
Los Cocainos
  • Save
Instagram Carousel Design japanese culture layout exploration typography design bloodtype instagram post minimalism carousel instagram
Download color palette

Hello world, here is a small exploration on instagram carousel design. hope you like it. comments and critics are welcome.

cheers !

Los Cocainos
Los Cocainos

More by Los Cocainos

View profile
    • Like