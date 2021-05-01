Hiany Lau - beautiful japanese woman design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
--------------------------- BEST SELLER FONT PRODUCT ---------------------------
Font Bundle : https://attype.com/product-category/font/bundle/
Monthly Promotion Deals : https://attype.com/product-category/deals/?orderby=price-desc
--------------------------- BEST SELLER GRAPHIC TEMPLATE ---------------------------
Flyer Template : https://attype.com/product-category/graphic/print-template/
Instagram Template : https://attype.com/product-category/graphic/social-media-template/
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: This demo font is for PERSONAL USE ONLY! But any donation are very appreciated.
Paypal account for donation : https://www.paypal.me/FadliRI
Link to purchase full version and standard license:
-> https://attype.com/product/hiany-lau/
Get it now and take your creativity to new heights with this font!
Email Support :
hello@attype.com
Thank You
Caution : Be very careful and take the time to read any terms & conditions before deciding
to use the font commercially. Ignorance is not an excuse for breaking the law.
all forms of use of fonts without buying a
license first must comply with our terms of completing
purchases for commercial purposes and will
be subject to a Corporate License
By installing or using this font, you are hereby agree to this Font Usage Agreement:
1. This font is ONLY FOR PERSONAL USE purposes.
2. NO PROMOTIONAL & COMMERCIAL USE ALLOWED
3. You are REQUIRES A LICENSE for Promotional or Commercial Use
4. CONTACT ME before any Promotional or Commercial Use