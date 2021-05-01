Hardik Kumawat

3D Gaming Headset

Hardik Kumawat
Hardik Kumawat
  • Save
3D Gaming Headset gamergirl gaming blender3d 3d 3d modelling blender render headphones headset
Download color palette

made this for a modelling challenge, 100% blender.

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
Hardik Kumawat
Hardik Kumawat

More by Hardik Kumawat

View profile
    • Like