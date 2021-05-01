Sheryl Toure

Daily UI Day 2

Daily UI Day 2 dailyui2 dailyui apple creditcard app design app design ui
Working on Day 2 of the Daily UI challenge! Really love this project because it actually matches my design skills. I can see why Figma is a preferred software amongst UI designers.

Posted on May 1, 2021
