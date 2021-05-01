Satwik Gawand

004 - Architect App

004 - Architect App mobile app ui app design app ui figma concept design design concept uidesign
This shot is part of a #DailyUI Feedback series where I provide feedback on designs as well as design a concept addressing the issues mentioned in the feedback.

#DailyUI Feedback 001-005: https://medium.com/dailyui-feedback/dailyui-improvement-001-005-1d9f312f0eb6

Original Tweet: https://twitter.com/Felicitas_Presh/status/1387971439320518659

Figma Community: https://www.figma.com/community/file/970018254582349268/Daily-Feedback-001-005

Posted on May 1, 2021
