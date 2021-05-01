Upterior Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Guys! 👋
This is my sixth exploration of UI/UX design using double point size typography. Today is about Furniture Store and Interior Design Landing Page.
How is it? Give your thoughts in the comment down below and don't forget to press "L" if you love it! 😍
Have a nice day! 😊