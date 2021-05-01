Nuruzzaman Rasel

Clone Butter Logo (C+B lettermark logo)

Nuruzzaman Rasel
Nuruzzaman Rasel
  • Save
Clone Butter Logo (C+B lettermark logo) letter mark brainding brand identity creative logo c b logo c b logo cb letter logo b letter logo c letter logo letter logo
Download color palette

A lettermark is a typography-based logo that's comprised of a few letters, usually a company's initials. The lettermark is all about simplicity. By utilizing just a few letters lettermark logos are effective at streamlining any company brand if they have a long name.

Nuruzzaman Rasel
Nuruzzaman Rasel

More by Nuruzzaman Rasel

View profile
    • Like