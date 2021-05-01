uxprpatil

Health During Pregnancy

uxprpatil
uxprpatil
  • Save
Health During Pregnancy ux timeline dashboard figma ui
Download color palette

Project Source : https://www.figma.com/file/weOxecvVACdxD6nYvmJeQq/BabyMothercare

Mother health care during pregnancy

Inspiration : Dawid Pietrasiak

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
uxprpatil
uxprpatil

More by uxprpatil

View profile
    • Like