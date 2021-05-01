Iván Soria

Esto no es radio: Button Microinteraction

Esto no es radio: Button Microinteraction play website design radio download podcast design visual design ui buttons interaction microinteraction
Download color palette
  1. Interaction 1.mp4
  2. ener_buttons_microinteractions.png

Esto no es radio.
https://estonoesradio.mx

A set of small button microinteraction for downloading and playing podcast episodes.

Creativity Vigilante, Awwwards Dev Jury and Design Comedian.
