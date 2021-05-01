Elizabeth Wilson

Program Window Adjustable Bars and Chat Bubble Pop Ups

Program Window Adjustable Bars and Chat Bubble Pop Ups
Spent my day building in Powtoon for work and wanted to try my hand at making a window/pop-up type of graphic. I really like how it turned out!

