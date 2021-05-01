Illustration design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What's going on guys 😎
This my first illustration made in Adobe XD
📲 Don't forget to leave a like and follow me
👀 I post two designs every week.
If you have a project please leave a message in the nilayghosh66@gmail.com
if you want to support me and want to see extra designs BUY ME A COFFEE https://www.buymeacoffee.com/nilayghosh
My Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/nilay-ghosh-763b98184/