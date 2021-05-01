Nitesh Jha

cube box Entertainment

Nitesh Jha
Nitesh Jha
  • Save
cube box Entertainment art website typography branding icon clean web ui ux design
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a Landing page concept for a cube box web series brand. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -
niteshjha1333@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
Nitesh Jha
Nitesh Jha

More by Nitesh Jha

View profile
    • Like