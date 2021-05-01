Inner Catharsis

Catharsis - The Original

Inner Catharsis
Inner Catharsis
  • Save
Catharsis - The Original illustration originalcharater original character devil digital illustration digital art
Download color palette

Catharsis, I've been working on several designs of my character since I was about 14 years old.. 16 years ago began my adventure.

Inner Catharsis
Inner Catharsis

More by Inner Catharsis

View profile
    • Like