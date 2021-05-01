Dota TV App

Hi there! 👋

This is my very first dribble shot. It is the Dota TV Mobile App concept for Dota 2 Live Steam, matches, standings, replays, pro teams/ players' profile and tournament information.

I really appreciate feedback from you guys🙏 and always looking for improvements.

Have any project ideas? Feel free to reach out to me. 👇

📧 aungpyaephyoe256@gmail.com