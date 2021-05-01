Md Nuruzzaman Samrat

Flyer design, Brochure design

Flyer design, Brochure design meetup flyer marketing illustrator flyer flyer template editable creative corporate clean design clean business agent agency flyer agency advertisement advert abstract flyer abstract a4
300 DPI Print Ready!
CMYK Color mode
Fully Editable, Layered
High Resolution
Use google fonts
Adobe Illustrator Ai and Eps Format File Included
Illustrator (CC and CS3+) file format
A4 Paper Print Size 8.27” x 11.69”
Everything pretty straight forward
Read me File(Font Link)
Help File( How to edit/place image)

