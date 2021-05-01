Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chooni by the window

Chooni by the window black cat illustration black cat illustration feline plants window cat
My first illustration. although, the cat is largely based off of my own pet cat, a few other illustrations were used to figure out the dividing lines as I am a starter and had no idea how they were done. the plants on the other hand is all me.

Posted on May 1, 2021
