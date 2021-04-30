tana

anjie font

tana
tana
  • Save
anjie font elegant font graphic design illustration font typeface branding character
Download color palette

Anjie is a beautiful and refined script font. It has a classy, elegant and modern look that can be used for logos, branding, invitations, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, and much more!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116087479/Anjie-Font

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
tana
tana

More by tana

View profile
    • Like