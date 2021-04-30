Red Kite Design

Construction Logo Final Design Grid

Red Kite Design
Red Kite Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Construction Logo Final Design Grid identitydesign logos logo design logodesign logo branding design branding brand identity designer brand identity design brand identity
Construction Logo Final Design Grid identitydesign logos logo design logodesign logo branding design branding brand identity designer brand identity design brand identity
Construction Logo Final Design Grid identitydesign logos logo design logodesign logo branding design branding brand identity designer brand identity design brand identity
Download color palette
  1. F1.png
  2. F2.png
  3. F3.png

Logo construction of our final concept for BHD.

Red Kite Design
Red Kite Design
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Red Kite Design

View profile
    • Like