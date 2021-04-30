Construction Logo Final Design

Final logo design for BHD.

BHD is in the construction sector, providing high quality, competitively priced wholesale building hardware and consumable products.

Our goal was to create a new brand identity for the business that was simple and professional, communicating the experienced and highly reputable service that they are known to provide.

The final identity must be modern, masculine, and minimal, appealing to their core demographic of builders, project managers and blue-collar workers. We aimed to explore the use of a simple symbol or monogram, allowing potential for use on packaging, labels, and embroidery in the future.

Our final logo creates a ‘BHD’ monogram again, using the negative space around the H to form a subtle letter D. The angles and space create a slight 3-dimensional perspective which fits well with the building and construction theme. Our final colour palette uses red and black which are bold, energetic, eye-catching and industry appropriate.