Construction Logo Design Concept A

BHD is in the construction sector, providing high quality, competitively priced wholesale building hardware and consumable products.

Our goal was to create a new brand identity for the business that was simple and professional, communicating the experienced and highly reputable service that they are known to provide.

The final identity must be modern, masculine, and minimal, appealing to their core demographic of builders, project managers and blue-collar workers. We aimed to explore the use of a simple symbol or monogram, allowing potential for use on packaging, labels, and embroidery in the future.

This first concept uses the custom drawn initials BHD laid out in a neat grid. The 4th square in the grid is completed with an arrow to symbolise the sale and movement of products to the end user. Bold orange and red colours make up the brand palette which are energetic, eye-catching and industry appropriate.