Hey guys !
here's a runner up concept that i created for Dekko (real estate appraisals).
They gave me the challenge of developing a logo design that can describe what they do in a minimal style.
the concept represnts a thumbs up and thumbs down to show the poteantial value they can give to propreties with a house in the negtaive space.
i achieved their goal by developing a clever logo, along with a clean typeface, and bright colors that can bring attention to the brand.
as always your feedback is welcome.
----------------
for inquiries :
info@logorilla.art
www.logorilla.art
