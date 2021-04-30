PARADOX STUDIO

FOOD ORDER APP UI/UX DESIGN

PARADOX STUDIO
PARADOX STUDIO
  • Save
FOOD ORDER APP UI/UX DESIGN freelance behance logodesign adobe foodie food delivery food app food uiuxdesigner uiux app design advertising social media fiverr app adobe xd ui ux ui uidesign adobe photoshop
Download color palette

I CREATED THIS FOOD ORDER APP UI/UX DESIGN USING ADOBE PHOTOSHOP
DM FOR YOUR UI/UX DESIGN PROJECT LINK IS IN MY BIO ALSO CHECKOUT MY OTHER PROFILES

CHECKOUT :
FIVERR -
https://www.fiverr.com/paradox_studio

YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlHcbHYrYbHMl71hL4vyVw

INSTAGRAM -
https://www.instagram.com/paradox_studio_/

PARADOX STUDIO
PARADOX STUDIO

More by PARADOX STUDIO

View profile
    • Like