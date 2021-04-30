Mixx Abstract v2 Alt Color A

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a 2nd version of the previous 3d Abstract I made for the School of Motion Scholarship. Made with C4D Lite and After Effects. The original project required that we stick to a specific color pallet, but I also made two other color versions. Depth of Field isnt available in the Lite version of Cinema so I used the Depth pass with the Camera Lens Blur in After Effects to get Depth of Field.
Original Palette:
https://dribbble.com/shots/15577391-Mixx-Abstract-v2
Alternate Color B:
https://dribbble.com/shots/15577394-Mixx-Abstract-v2-Alt-Color-B
Here is version 1: https://dribbble.com/shots/15222753-Mixx-3d-Abstract