Mixx Abstract v2

This is a 2nd version of the previous 3d Abstract I made for the School of Motion Scholarship. Made with C4D Lite and After Effects. The original project required that we stick to a specific color pallet, but I also made two other color versions. Depth of Field isnt available in the Lite version of Cinema so I used the Depth pass with the Camera Lens Blur in After Effects to get Depth of Field.

