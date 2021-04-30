Anton Peck

Planet, Series A #004

Anton Peck
Anton Peck
Hire Me
  • Save
Planet, Series A #004 adobephotoshop planet art illustration space photoshop
Download color palette

Still working in pure Photoshop (I do plan on switching to a 3D workflow shortly). This 4th planet features a vibrant nebula system, along with two moons. Slightly smaller than the previous planets, the climate appears to be similar to that of Mars.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Anton Peck
Anton Peck
Greetings!
Hire Me

More by Anton Peck

View profile
    • Like