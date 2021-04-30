Play Tune Streaming App

Rizki Oktavia Ningrum

I am music lover and want watch Live music happened every year. The design is inspired by VLive, Twitch and Youtube app. The design still need improvement like search based topic and calender event
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
